LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV is gearing up to help students and staff have steady meals going into the holidays. UNLV's food pantry recently expanded and relocated closer to campus to become more accessible for families they serve.
UNLV's food pantry aims to help people eat health on a budget. They offer recipes to healthy meals and a swap system that helps customers identify what items are healthier and what may not be.
The coordinator for the food pantry, McKenzie Mayor, said they are prepared to help families get what they need for a Thanksgiving meal. She said despite rising costs due to supply chain and inflation issues, they haven't had to deal with any shortages of product.
"Because we obtain much of our food from the food bank, local grocery stores and donations, we have not been finding any food that's available in excess or leftover," Mayor said. "Especially with the pandemic, people stocking up on food, we have been thankful to receive a lot of their support by donation."
The new location is located near University Center Drive and Naples Drive. It's open Monday through Friday.
You can find more information about the food pantry here.
