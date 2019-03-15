LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - UNLV has fired head men's basketball coach Marvin Menzies, the university announced Friday.
Menzies lead UNLV to a 17-14 record this season, including an 11-7 conference record. In his three seasons as head coach, he compiled a 48-48 overall record, but increased conference wins from four to eight to 11 games each season. His teams failed to earn any NCAA tournament bids.
UNLV Athletic Director thanked Menzies for his time with the University.
I want to thank Coach Menzies for calming the waters and building a strong foundation for our men's basketball program over the past three years." “A change of this significance impacts many good people. It was not taken lightly. Ultimately, after a thoughtful and methodical review, I felt a new direction was necessary for the long term, best interests of the program and our athletics department. We wish Coach Menzies and his family all the best as their journey continues.
UNLV fell to San Diego State 63-55 Thursday in what would be Menzies' final game.
