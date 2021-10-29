LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada Las Vegas may be the next collegiate institution in the state to mandate vaccines to attend at home games -- a move made possible by Gov. Steve Sisolak's directive.
"We are evaluating," said spokesperson Andy Grossman of UNLV Athletics.
The discussion comes on the heels of the decision at the University of Nevada Reno, this week, requiring vaccines from everyone who attends men's and women's basketball games.
A large-gatherings directive instituted by Gov. Sisolak allows for sporting events to be completely mask free, as long as every attendee is fully vaccinated. Children under 12 can still attend, but must wear a mask. Children up to two-years old do not have to wear a mask.
"We have two really good teams this year. We want to have great attendance. We want to have amazing fans and game atmosphere. This isn't going to make everyone happy," said Doug Knuth of UNR Athletics, after the school analyzed the vaccination rate of its campus, staff and community.
The first UNR game to have a vaccine mandate will be on Nov. 9, during the men's basketball season opener, and Nov. 10 for women's basketball season opener against Saint Mary's.
Sisolak's office weighed in on the matter at the COVID-19 Task Force press call, supporting every sporting event and large gathering to take advantage of the mask-free directive.
"There have been conversations with UNLV. I think we would be excited and open the opportunity for that," said Duane Young from the Governor's Office. "Las Vegas is swiftly becoming the entertainment and sports capital -- Nevada is leading," he said.
Young deferred the future of all Nevada System of Higher Education games to the governing body.
NSHE did not respond to FOX5's request for information about whether it is pursuing vaccine mandates for all its games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.