LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Researchers from UNLV's College of Engineering and School of Dental Medicine have teamed up with NASA for the launch of the rocket, SpaceX CRS-22.
The rocket is set to launch from Cape Canaveral, Fla. June 3 to the International Space Station.
The rocket is carrying oral bacteria and saliva gathered from the mouths of 30 UNLV dental clinic patients. The samples are being transported in 25 kits developed by UNLV engineers.
The kits will test the germ's growth and treatment with Colgate toothpastes, mouthwashes, and other disease-fighting products.
The kits will be sent back to Earth in July for analysis at UNLV.
