LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A spokesperson for the athletic department at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas confirmed only the arch logo would be used for licensing.
UNLV Athletics made the announcement on Twitter Sunday night. No new items would be licensed using the "Hey Reb" logo.
"UNLV Athletics is exclusively using the iconic UNLV arch logo and no new items with the new mark are being approved through the licensing process," Andy Grossman, associate athletics director at UNLV, said. "Through our upcoming apparel contract negotiations, a potential new logo will be something that is evaluated."
Yes, no new items are being approved through the licensing process with that logo.— UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) December 31, 2018
The new "Hey Reb" logo was unveiled in June 2017 to mixed reviews.
Grossman said a new logo would be announced in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.