LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents said in a statement the police departments at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the College of Southern Nevada would merge to form a single police department.
According to NSHE, the single police force would provide services for all NSHE institutions in southern Nevada. The Regents voted unanimously at a special meeting held on Friday, citing student safety and efficiency as the reasons for the merge.
The consolidation of the police departments at the University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College has been successful and helped improved the department's "level of service," NSHE said. The consolidation of both forces saved about $640,000 in 2016 when the departments originally merged.
Chancellor Thom Reilly said, "Student safety, and the safety of all faculty, staff, and administration, remain the priority for NSHE and the Board of Regents. Based on the successes in terms of safety and improved efficiency in northern Nevada, I believe that consolidating NSHE police forces in southern Nevada will see the same benefits."
The four southern Nevada NSHE institutions are currently searching for a new chief of police for its new department, according to NSHE. Once a chief is appointed, an advisory group will be created to work with the new commander.
The merge is expected to be fully implemented by Jan. 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.