LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas girl has won the hearts of MLB fans across the country. Now, she's about to do the same at this Sunday's Raiders game.
Hailey Dawson was born with missing fingers due to Poland Syndrome. When she was 4 years old, an engineering team at UNLV created her first custom 3D prosthetic hand. It's made out of plastic and fishing line.
"It’s something that you could be born with and it could take a negative turn but we turned it into something positive for her," her mother, Yong Dawson said.
In 2015 Hailey started 'Journey to 30' becoming the first person to ever throw the first pitch at all 30 Major League Baseball games. UNLV created a hand for each team. It was an accomplishment people cheered for and learned from.
“The files to create this hand is online. It’s sharable. So it’s nothing new, it’s nothing you have to purchase, if you have a 3D printer you can make this hand. We’ve been able to help people nationwide by sharing the files with other schools, or doctors or whoever they’re working with so they can build their own hand," Dawson said.
In 2019, Hailey threw the first pitch at the Aviators game which was the last time she had a hand fitted. Dawson thought since the Raiders are now the newest local team, they should get the group back together to create a new hand.
Lead engineer Maria Gerardi has worked with Hailey since the beginning. When she got the call to possibly make a Raiders hand she was on board right away.
"She’s quiet in front of the camera, which is funny, but she is funny and just seeing how confident she is, I wish I had half of her confidence when I was her age because it’s amazing to watch her grow even from how she was a couple of years ago," Gerardi said.
Gerardi had to design the Raiders logo by hand with a nail. She encourages anyone interested in 3D prosthetic to reach out to UNLV.
Hailey is expected to make an appearance during this Sunday's Raiders game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.