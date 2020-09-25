LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – UNLV Athletics Director Desiree Reed Francois announced Friday that she was “cautiously optimistic” about a limited number of fans being allowed into Allegiant Stadium come October.
"We are working in conjunction with our state and local officials to have a limited seating capacity,” said Francois. “And if there's a way forward, we're definitely going to do that."
The same day Governor Sisolak announced that he would ease restrictions on gatherings for the state. It’s unclear by how much or when but it could be a good sign for spectators and the university.
College athletics are moneymakers for universities.
"Just like many people we do have financial challenges,” said Francois. “We haven't had events since March and that's tough but we're going to take each of those challenges one by one."
The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday evening that they will play an eight-game schedule beginning in October.
According the Mountain West Conference, the first slate of games will be played on October 24. The Mountain West Football championship game will be scheduled for December 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.