UNLV tight end Kue Olotoa (81) breaks a tackle attempt by New Mexico safety Tavian Combs during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

 Andres Leighton

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The UNLV Rebels scored its first win under Football Coach Marcus Arroyo playing against the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday. 

UNLV beat New Mexico 31-17 in Albuquerque. 

