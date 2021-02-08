Utah St UNLV Basketball

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada, Las Vegas announced on Monday that it has received the largest estate gift in UNLV Athletics history.

The $8 million gift from the James J. Baumberger estate will provide scholarship and strategic support from the Runnin' Rebels men's basketball program and UNLV Lady Rebels student-athletes.

"This gift is transformational in every regard," said UNLV President Dr. Keith E. Whitfield. "The impact on our basketball programs and athletics department is monumental and what it will mean for student-athlete success is even more exciting. It is a tribute to the trajectory of UNLV Athletics and a testament to a true Rebel in Jim Baumberger who leaves us a life-changing legacy."

According to the school, Baumberger, a German immigrant who settled in Las Vegas in the 1960s, adopted the Runnin' Rebels as a his hometown team,  "becoming a mainstay at the Thomas & Mack Center and witnessing championship basketball under legendary coach, Jerry Tarkanian."

"Mr. Baumberger was one of the most dedicated Rebel fans that we have ever had," said Director of Athletics, Desiree-Reed Francois, "and his commitment to education was truly inspiring. Jim believed that education transforms lives and this gift pays tribute to the belief that athletics can be a vehicle for life-long success as well as to bring people in a community closer to one another."

