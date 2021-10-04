LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A discovery was recently made by UNLV astronomers 1,300 light years away from earth.
UNLV students found what appears to be a planet in orbit around three stars, know as GW Ori.
That would be a first, called a circumtriple orbit.
"If this is actually true, that we can get a planet around three stars, this just means planet formation is a lot more robust than we once thought," said Jeremy Smallwood, a UNLV PhD grad.
Observations from the Alma telescope are expected in the upcoming months, which could confirm the phenomenon.
Smallwood graduated from UNLV and is still collaborating with the university. He said he plans to be a professor after completing more research projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.