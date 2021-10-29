LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada DREAMers and undocumented students now have more options to help pay for college.
The University of Nevada Las Vegas announced it is teaming up with TheDream.US to provide scholarships for students who may not qualify for federal aid for college. TheDream.US is the country's largest college access and success program for immigrant youth.
UNLV plans to offer the scholarships to 10 students for the 2022-23 school year; however, that number could change, she said. TheDream.US scholarship offers up to $33,000 in tuition and fees toward a bachelor's degree.
Nayelli Rico Lopez, coordinator for UNLV's Undocumented Student Program, said that the scholarship program can be instrumental for DACA and undocumented students who otherwise might not be able to afford college.
"The stressor of paying for college is something that is definitely increased when someone is undocumented, because they aren't eligible for these federal aid programs or funding. Students who don't have FAFSA, who aren't able to go through federal work study or aren't able to get any federal student loans -- they do have limited resources already," Rico Lopez said. "Among my peers, they're thankful and determined to give back to the community."
Nevada State College was the first college in Nevada to offer these scholarships. According to the Rico Lopez, Nevada State College started the program in 2017 with 13 scholars, and now has about 115 scholars.
Applications for TheDream.US scholarships open Nov. 1. The deadline is Feb. 28, 2022.
Qualifications include:
Applicant must be under DACA, TPS (temporary protected status) or who came to the country before Nov. 1, 2016, before the age of 16, and otherwise meet the DACA eligibility criteria.
Applicant must be a first-time college student, community college grad, or a student that have no more than 21 credits at a four-year college.
For more information, click here.
For more information about UNLV's Undocumented Student Program, click here or email Resource Coordinator Nayelli Rico Lopez at nayelli.ricolopez@unlv.edu.
