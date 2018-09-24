LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada, Las Vegas announced its first two-day fundraising drive which encourages students and staff to give back to the community.
According to a statement from UNLV, the fundraiser, dubbed "Rebe's Give," will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 on the campus's Pida Plaza and will run until Oct. 12.
"Rebels Give is an opportunity for everyone to engage, get involved, and become part of the Rebel community by supporting students and programs that are close to their hearts," Chad Warren, UNLV Senior Associate Vice President of Alumni Engagement and Annual Giving, said. "Whether it's $5 or $500, every gift makes an impact and contributes to a growing culture of giving on campus."
UNLV said the event aims to engage with community members, donors and alumni as a way to showcase programs in need of support.
An increasing number of universities across the United States have hosted similar fundraising events, according to UNLV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.