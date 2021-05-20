LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada Las Vegas no longer will require people who are fully vaccinated to wear masks while on campus.
President Keith Whitfield and and Executive Vice President Chris Heavey announced on Thursday in a letter to students that the campus updated is mask policy after the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) adopted guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Anyone who is not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a mask. Masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated," the letter said.
After Clark County announced it will suspend all restrictions on gatherings, remove social distancing requirements and restore spaces and events to full capacity beginning June 1, UNLV will follow suit on campus. The system of higher education has deferred social distancing, capacity limits and large gatherings protocols to the counties in which the institution lies.
"We continue to strongly encourage all students, faculty and staff to get your COVID-19 vaccination at UNLV or at a location near you. Getting fully vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 and prevent it from spreading to others, including those who are vulnerable to serious illness," the letter said.
Whitfield and Heavey added that they "strongly recommend" continuing mitigation protocols that have been in place over the last 15 months.
"These include everyone wearing masks in crowded indoor settings, frequently washing our hands or using hand sanitizer, forgoing a handshake for an elbow bump or a wave, regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces and holding virtual meetings as an alternative to in-person. A few preventive measures we’ve implemented on our campuses include installing hundreds of hand sanitizing stations, upgrading to MERV-13 and MERV-14 air filters, increasing sanitizing and cleaning of surfaces, and providing supplies for personal workspace cleaning. UNLV will continue to provide cleaning supplies and disposable masks," the letter said.
