LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 22-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after she was accused of striking a Las Vegas police motorcycle cop Tuesday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash.
According to a police report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Alicia Jones, 22, told police that she drove to a nearby park to "cool off" after getting in an argument with her grandmother.
Jones said that on her way back from the park, she went to make a left turn from westbound Charleston to southbound Redwood. She stated that she didn't see the LVMPD policeman, identified in the report as Officer V. Hinostrosa, and made a turn.
After seeing Hinostrosa fall and the bike tip over, Jones reportedly panicked, left the scene and went home, the report says.
Jones said she told her grandmother what happened and she told her she needed to go back to the scene. Officers were there when she exited the apartment, police note.
The report also states that Jones does not have a valid driver's license, nor insurance and the vehicle was not registered. She told police she knows she has to have a driver's license in the state of Nevada in order to operate a vehicle. However, she said she took the driver's test and failed, the report says.
Hinostrosa sustained a broken left tibula and fibula, a broken left collarbone and a broken left foot and toes, according to police.
Las Vegas police also state Jones has an active bench warrant on traffic charges out of Las Vegas Municipal Court.
Jones was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a felony charge of duty to stop at scene of crash and multiple misdemeanor charges, including failure to render aid, failure to yield and driving without license.
Good privileged honey child,real bright bulb! Lifetime achievement award on section 8 and welfare!
Life without parole
