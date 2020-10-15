LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An unknown suspect pulled along side a victim's car and shot at the vehicle Thursday morning in downtown Las Vegas, police say.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon, at about 5:59 a.m., a female driver and male passenger were reportedly driving westbound on Bonanza near 14th Street when a four-door sedan allegedly pulled along side the victim's car and an unknown suspect fired shots at the vehicle.
Police said the victim's vehicle was impacted several times. However, no one in the vehicle was injured.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon provided preliminary details of the ongoing investigation. Details including how many passengers were inside the vehicle that was shot at, were unavailable.
The suspect remains outstanding, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.