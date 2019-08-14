LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas middle school student was approached by an unknown man during the first week of school claiming to know the student's mother and offering a ride in his vehicle, according to a letter sent by the school's principal.
Tarkanian Middle School principal Reece Oswalt sent the letter Wednesday afternoon.
Oswalt said a student was approached the morning of Aug. 14 at a bus stop near Valley View Boulevard and Sun Castle Avenue. The student said a white man in a black vehicle asked to give the student a ride to school.
The man told the child that he knew the child's mother. The student fled the area and immediately reported the incident, Oswalt said.
Here is the letter sent to parents:
Dear Families of Lois and Jerry Tarkanian Middle School,
The safety of our students is the number one priority at Tarkanian Middle School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.
On the morning of August 14th, a Tarkanian student was approached by a white male in a black vehicle asking to give the student a ride to school and stating that he knew the student’s mother. This occurred while the student was walking to the bus stop near Valley View Boulevard and Sun Castle Avenue. The student fled and immediately reported it. The student is safe and Clark County School District Police have been notified.
This incident serves as an important opportunity to remind our students of safe practices when walking to and from our school. The following are reminders that will help you discuss safety with your child.
• Walk in groups to and from school.
• Never take rides from strangers.
• If you are approached by a stranger, keep a safe distance and think of a direction to run if needed.
• Shout and yell as loud as you can.
• Never give out your name or address to people you do not know. This is especially true on the Internet.
• Run to a safe place, i.e., school, church, store, etc.
• Always let your parents or guardians know where you are. Take the same route to school every day.
• Be sure you know your parents’ full names, addresses, and phone numbers.
• If possible, get a license plate number.
The safety of our students is of the utmost importance. Please report any suspicious activity you see by calling CCSD Police dispatch at 702-799-5144 or if it’s an emergency contact 9-1-1. Parents and students may also report any safety concerns using the SafeVoice App or by going to SafeVoiceNV.Org.
Thank you for your assistance. Please do not hesitate to call our office at 702-799-6801 or to e-mail me at oswalre@nv.ccsd.net should you have any questions or concerns.
Sincerely,
Reece Oswalt (Dr. O)
Principal
CCSD police confirmed the details of the letter. Sgt. Bryan Zink said CCSDPD continues to investigate and no one was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.