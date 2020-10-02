LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 5th annual Day of Caring hosted by the United Way of Sothern Nevada called on volunteers to give back to the community.
Day of Caring is a one-day volunteer event that invites nonprofits and various organizations to give back.
The acts of service were done virtually or in-person while maintaining social distancing.
Volunteers of ages were welcomed to participate.
Over 200 volunteers helped to complete various projects from nonprofit partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.