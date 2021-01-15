LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas police union says a local officer who attended the Jan. 6 protest in Capitol Hill was not involved in illegal activity while there.
Las Vegas Police Protective Association President Steve Grammas said that the Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer who attended the protest said that he was on the opposite side of the Capitol where break-ins and invasion of the building took place. The officer claims he did not see any violence or entry into the Capitol when he was there.
Grammas released the following statement:
From what the PPA has learned from our officer, he was attending a rally in Washington DC and listened to the President speak. After that, he walked with hundreds of thousands of people to the Capitol. He took a photo as he stood at the Capitol. After being up all day, he decided to go back to his hotel for the evening. Our officer was only on the west side of the Capitol and while he saw people walking up the steps, he never saw any violence or entry into the Capitol. He believes most of the issues took place on the east side of the Capitol. Our officer is very active in the Republican Party and has attended many rally’s and convention over the years. This was no different. However, our officer had no involvement or engagement in any illegal activity.
