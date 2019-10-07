Train enthusiasts flocked to downtown Las Vegas on Monday to catch a glimpse of Union Pacific's historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014.
Dubbed the "Great Race Across the Southwest," the Big Boy is touring the Union Pacific system throughout the year to commemorate the transcontinental railroad's 150th anniversary.
The Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world's only operating Big Boy locomotive, officials said in an event description.
As part of the tour, the locomotive visited Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.
The Big Boy arrived in Las Vegas, 1001 Ironhorse Court, on Sunday. It was on display from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday.
The Big Boy will depart from Las Vegas at 8 a.m. Tuesday for its next stop in Cima, California.
To follow the locomotive's journey, visit: https://www.up.com/heritage/steam/schedule/index.htm
