LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jacqueline Alcantar is desperate for help after her Navy uniforms, medals and pins were stolen from her car in the Las Vegas Valley.
The petty officer third class had just returned to her hometown in Denver from a three-year tour overseas.
"I just got finished with my first tour out in Japan, so I was coming to visit family for leave," Alcantar said.
On the drive to her next command post in California, Alcantar and her parents decided to stop in North Las Vegas for the night.
"My dad thought it would be a little safer to stay away from the city and whatnot," Alcantar said.
The next morning, she said her family woke up to the windows of her new car smashed in. All of her suitcases and Navy gear had been stolen.
"It was so upsetting just seeing everything that I worked for the past four years, my whole Navy career in that suitcase, and it’s just gone," she said.
Alcantar said the uniforms, medals and ribbons can all be replaced, but the memory and tradition that comes with them can’t.
"When you make rank or when you achieve pins, it’s always passed down from someone who had been your mentor, your motivator in the Navy," she said.
She is now asking the person or persons responsible to drop her items off at any North Las Vegas police station, no questions asked.
"Who am I to not forgive? All I want is for you to return it because what you did was not right. The least they can do for me is return those items that mean the most to me," Alcantar said.
There is a GoFundMe set up to help Alcantar cover the costs to repair her car and to help replace any stolen naval items. To donate, click here.
