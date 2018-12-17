HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Fire Department said an unattended candle started an apartment fire early Saturday morning.
According to fire officials, firefighters were called to 2151 Village Walk Drive, near Interstate 215 and South Green Valley Parkway, at 3:30 a.m. in regards to a "water flow alarm."
When they arrived, fire fighters noticed the fire was inside a third-floor apartment and additional resources were called to respond to the scene, fire officials said. The building's sprinkler system helped to control the fire and firefighters extinguished the rest.
A man found outside the building suffering from smoke inhalation, according to fire officials. The man was taken to University Medical Center. A cat was found unresponsive and firefighters resuscitated the feline.
In total, five people and five pets were displaced due to the fire, fire officials said. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross. No firefighters were injured.
Total damage costs were estimated at $6,000.
A senior City of Henderson fire investigator, Henderson police, Southwest Gas and NV Energy also responded to the scene, fire officials said.
To prevent any future candle fires, the Henderson Fire Department asked residents to:
- Blow out candles when leaving a room or going to bed
- Keep candles at least one foot away from anything flammable
- Use candle holders that are sturdy and don't tip over easily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.