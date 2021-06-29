LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University Medical Center says it believes its computer servers have been targeted in a cyber attack.
The hospital announced on Tuesday that clinical operations are continuing after "no evidence of a clinical system breach has been found." However, the hospital still is working with law enforcement to fully investigate whether cybercriminals accessed other servers.
"The hospital's cyber security team recognized suspicious activity on its computer network as early as mid-June," said a statement from UMC.
In response, UMC immediately restricted external access to UMC servers.
The hospital will notify patients and employees that their personal information may be at risk, "out of an abundance of caution." UMC has said it will contact directly and provide patients and staff with access to complimentary identity protection and credit monitoring services.
