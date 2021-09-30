LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University Medical Center announced it is partnering with Vitalant to host the fourth annual UMC 1 October Memorial Blood Drive.
The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at UMC's Delta Point Building, located at 901 Rancho Lane. The event will provide community members with the opportunity to donate the gift of life in honor of those affected by the events of 1 October.
To make a blood donation appointment, register online by visiting bloodhero.com and searching for the sponsor code "UMCLV." Registration is also available by phone at 1-877-258-4825.
