LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University Medical Center honored an 18-year-old organ donor killed in a motorcycle crash on May 17 in the northwest valley.
Michael Sigler, 18, died on Wednesday at UMC, according to a spokesperson for the hospital. The Clark County coroner was investigating his cause and manner of death.
The crash was reported at 1:43 p.m. on May 17 on West Lake Mead Boulevard, just east of Summerhill Plaza, police. The driver of a 2009 Honda Shadow, later identified as Sigler, was headed west on Lake Mead and approaching Summerhill Plaza.
The driver of a 2002 Volkswagen Passat, identified by police as 18-year-old Von Harvey Estayo, was headed south on through a parking lot located on Lake Mead, according to police. Estayo's Volkswagen exited the parking lot and drove across three travel lanes before crossing into Sigler's path.
Sigler collided into the Volkswagen, overturned and was ejected from his bike, police said. He was transported to UMC with life-threatening injuries and was on life-support for five days before dying.
"Today, our team had the unique privilege of paying our respects to a true hero who will continue to touch the lives of others," UMC CEO Mason VanHouweling said. "As we mourn the loss of a remarkable, compassionate young man, we must also celebrate his selfless decision to give the gift of life."
Sigler was remembered by his friends and family as being a kind and considerate man. He chose to become an organ donor two months before his death.
UMC said on the day he died, Sigler had returned home after picking up his graduation cap and gown for his upcoming high school graduation.
"He saw the precious gift that life is," his mother, Courtney Kaplan, said. "He saw that there is a bigger picture."
According to Kaplan, three community members performed CPR on Sigler, including a UMC Trauma nurse who happened to be in the area, before he was transported to the hospital.
Neither Estayo nor the passenger inside the Volkswagen were injured.
UMC said it held its first Honor Walk for Sigler as his body was transported through the hospital to the operating room.
Police shut down Lake Mead Boulevard between Buffalo Drive and Tenaya Way in both directions while investigating the crash.
This was Las Vegas police's 47th traffic-related fatality for 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.