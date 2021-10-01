LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In memory of the 1 October tragedy, University Medical Center and the Vegas Golden Knights held blood drives to help save more lives in southern Nevada.
Following the attack on 1 October, thousands of people lined up for hours to donate blood to the victims. Every year since, the Golden Knights have partnered with Vitalant to host a blood drive outside City National Arena.
The Golden Knights organization played a major role in the recovery from that day. The team played their first home game at T-Mobile Arena just days after 1 October.
"All we were really doing at that time is just what felt right. We had our players, they were raising their hands saying let's get out there. Let's do something. We literally didn't practice for three days because we were dealing with that," said team president, Kerry Bubolz.
University Medical Center also partnered with Vitalant to hold a memorial blood drive. The hospital says the donations come in a critical time of need for blood, and play a huge role in treating trauma patients.
