LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Saturday, University Medical Center held its annual "Lil Roar" holiday party at Fire Station 52 in North Las Vegas.
The event is a celebration of the pediatric burn patients treated at the Lions Burn Care Center at the hospital.
Kids who attended received presents, courtesy of the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. They were given tours of fire trucks, and were able to play games together.
It was also a reunion between the young patients, and the people who treated them.
"They get to celebrate with some of the medical professionals and nurses and doctors who took care of them when they were at UMC," said Scott Kerbs, PR Director at UMC. "They get to see them outside of the hospital, celebrate, hang out with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and some of the great costumed characters that we have and just celebrate the holidays rather than being in a hospital environment."
