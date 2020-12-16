LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After becoming the first hospital in the state to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to front-line health care workers Monday, University Medical Center expects to surpass 1,000 total vaccinations among its employees.
This figure represents a significant portion of the UMC’s total workforce, which includes about 4,000 employees, in addition to medical staff from the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine and community physicians who actively care for patients at UMC.
UMC expects to vaccinate approximately 500 additional team members today, prioritizing front-line health care workers at the highest risk of exposure to the virus.
In preparation for the vaccine’s arrival, UMC converted its largest indoor space into a full-scale vaccine clinic and launched a comprehensive education campaign to ensure team members received the most up-to-date information about the vaccine and UMC’s distribution plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.