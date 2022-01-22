LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dates have been set for International Fight Week in Las Vegas.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced it will hold the weeklong celebration in las Vegas from June 27 through July 3.
The festivities will include the UFC's annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where the promotion will honor fighters and other contributors who made an impact on mixed martial arts.
On July 1 and 2, the UFC fan experience will take over the Las Vegas Convention Center. The center will also host a series of amateur fight tournaments between June 23 and July 3.
The weeklong celebration will be built around UFC 276, a pay-per-view fight card at T-Mobile Arena on July 2. The promotion has yet to announce any fights planned for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.