Here's some good news for travelers who opt for Lyft or Uber at Las Vegas' McCarran airport: The airport has relocated the Terminal 1 pickup area.
Starting Wednesday, those hoping to catch a ride share will now meet their drivers on level two of the parking garage.
Airport officials announced on Twitter that travelers will simply cross the pedestrian bridge to the parking garage on level two, make a right, and meet their driver.
Good news for our Lyft and Uber users: We’re relocating the Terminal 1 pickup area! Starting this Wednesday, simply cross the pedestrian bridge to the parking garage on Level 2, make a right and meet your driver 🚗#TravelTipTuesday pic.twitter.com/1mSzgcvFiC— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) September 24, 2019
Prior to the move, travelers had to take the elevator up one level of the parking garage in order to meet their ride share drivers.
