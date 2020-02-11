LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Uber is launching a new service for riders in the Las Vegas Valley to bring pets on rides with them.
Starting Tuesday, riders in Las Vegas will see a new pilot ride option for Uber Pet, according to a news release.
The new feature allows riders to communicate with drivers that they'll be bringing a furried (or even scaled) friend onboard their Uber trip.
Riders will pay a small $5 surcharge for the Uber Pet selection, on top of their standard trip fare, the release said.
Riders will be able view the Uber Pet surcharge on their receipt, and the surcharge will be added to their upfront price when that option is selected in-app.
Uber Pet does not replace Uber's service animal policy. Riders with service animals are not expected nor required to use Uber Pet, and can select from any Uber ride option without paying a surcharge, Uber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.