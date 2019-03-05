HENDERSON (FOX5) – A Las Vegas-based Uber driver said she won’t be taking any more passengers after an aggressive confrontation that left her without her car.
Svetlana, who asked we do not use her full name, said she drivers for Uber at night for some extra cash.
She said she went to the Starbucks on St. Rose Parkway and Seven Hills Drive on Monday for a requested ride.
She said on March 4, she was met by two men. The man who requested the ride said he used his account to get the ride for the other.
“A gentleman came into the car, apparently it was someone else's account. [The account holder] told him he [could get a ride] with me,” said Svetlana.
She said the passenger appeared homeless and that she had a bad feeling.
“I took him anyway.”
Svetlana said the minute they got on the road, the man became aggressive.
"Through the first mile … he tried to intimidate me. Made comments like, ‘Oh you never know who you're picking up.’ And, ‘It must be hard as a female driver.’"
Svetlana said she pulled into a nearby McDonald’s parking lot and ended the ride.
"He jumped across my front seat. It looked like he tried to grab me too but I closed the door. I started running. People at the drive thru were looking at me crazy. I called the police through the Uber app."
That’s when Svetlana said she looked for her car.
“Oh my God,” Svetlana said. “It doesn't look like my car is there."
Svetlana said the man took off with her grey 2012 Nissan Ultima. She decided her Ubering days were over. She wants the company to change its policy so drivers always know who is in their car.
"The problem is that I'm picking up people who I don't know who they are... who are drug addicts...who can kill me or take my car.. and that's allowed on the app."
Anyone who saw something or has any information was asked to contact Henderson Police at 702-267-5000.
