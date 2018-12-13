LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Uber and Crime Stoppers International have partnered together to provide "driver-partners" with the necessary tools to report possible criminal activity while remaining anonymous.
In a joint statement from both companies, Las Vegas was one of the five initial cities in the U.S. where drivers can report potential crime to Crime Stoppers. Uber drivers in Las Vegas received a message Thursday announcing the new partnership.
"Uber has invested in a global team of former law enforcement professionals, response team specialists, and an online portal for law enforcement use only," Mike Sullivan, Head of Global Law Enforcement Operations said. "These components work together to inform, cooperate with and respond to law enforcement's investigative needs."
Throughout 2018, Uber reported the work its global team has done with police had doubled and about a dozen former law enforcement professionals briefed more than 250 agencies on how Uber has been a resource to help solve crimes.
