LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As more of the Las Vegas Valley continues to reopen, the demand for rideshare drivers continues as well.
Rideshare app Uber is asking Nevadans to contact Gov. Steve Sisolak to allow surge pricing.
Uber sent a message to drivers regarding surge pricing. They said the ongoing state of emergency in Nevada prohibits rideshare companies from increasing fare rates. It says the law limits their ability to use surge pricing to help drivers earn more for tips during busy times.
A similar message was sent to passengers. The letter said as a result of the state's regulation "drivers' earnings and availability have suffered."
Both messages ask for help and encourage you to contact the Governor.
Brandon Harrington started to work for Uber and Lyft in 2015. Prior to the pandemic, he only drove for Uber. Since the pandemic, he now collects unemployment. He said there are more reasons drivers aren't heading back to work and it's not just surge pricing.
“They want to find something to blame, the governor or whatever, but even before the pandemic it never equaled out,” Harrington said.
He said throughout the years, drivers are making less. Cancellations fees are now less than what they once were. If a rider were to cancel a request, Harrington said the fee does not compensate the driver for the gas or mileage.
"The cancellation fee was at one time $5, then it went to $3 and now it’s $2 and some change," Harrington said.
Unless drivers get paid more, he said he'll be looking for another line of work.
"I believe Lyft and Uber drivers need to strike in Nevada so we could be able have the same opportunities as in New York and California has, that they will pay us minimum wage if anything else,” Harrington said.
Uber is offering bonuses to new drivers and former drivers to join the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.