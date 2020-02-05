LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- U.S. 95 will be closed at two separate locations in the valley on Sunday night for road work.
According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, the Elkhorn Road HOV on-ramp to the 95 southbound will close at 8 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 9 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10.
The closure is to "safely remove portable precast concrete barrier railing from the ramp gore," NDOT said. The ramp is in the northwest area of the valley.
Two hours later, NDOT will close the 95 near downtown. Southbound lanes will be closed at Martin Luther King Boulevard from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The closure at MLK is for a new overhead digital sign as part of Project Neon.
Drivers were reminded to take extra caution though construction zones.
