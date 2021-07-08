LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture was in Henderson on Thursday to speak about the American Families Plan.
Secretary Tom Vilsack met with officials and teachers from Estes McDoniel Elementary School. Joined by Governor Steve Sisolak and U.S. Congresswoman Susie Lee, the group spoke about the school's summer lunch program and how the American Families Plan could provide nutritional meals to students year-round.
Secretary Vilsack explained that the plan would permanently extend the summer EBT program, which offers $75 per month to each child receiving free and reduced lunches.
"If we're interested in being a competitive nation, if we're interested in a country that continues to grow, continues to provide world leadership, we've got to make sure these youngsters are well-educated. And for them to be well-educated, they have to be well-nourished," Vilsack said.
The secretary also explained that the American Families Plan would create competitive grant opportunities for schools that increase the nutritional value of the meals they serve.
