LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Marshals said its Sex Offender Investigations Branch and several law enforcement agencies teamed up for an operation to ensure sex offenders were in compliance with their registration requirements.
The operation, called "Operation Trick-or-Treat 2018," was done with the help of the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation, Las Vegas Metropolitan police and Henderson police, the Marshals said. It was a three-day operation and 2018 was the 12th year in a row the operation was held.
The goal of Operation Trick-or-Treat is a "concerted effort to specifically make the streets as safe as possible for Halloween," the Marshals said in a statement. The operation ended with 176 compliance checks and one out of state fugitive arrest for a parole violation.
According to the Marshals, throughout 2018, the Marshals and its local Task Force in Las Vegas arrested more than 50 people for sex related crimes or registration violations. Over 1,800 sex offender compliance checks were done for 2018 by the U.S. Marshals.
