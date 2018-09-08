NEVADA (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors said 135 people had been arrested after a U.S. Marshals-led operation that spanned throughout the state of Nevada.
Operation STAR was conducted from Aug. 20 and concluded Sept. 7, federal prosecutors said. Those who were arrested were wanted for numerous felony charges in multiple states and counties. Two kilograms of various narcotics and 14 firearms were also seized.
Federal prosecutors said a few notable arrests were made, such as:
- Ruden Cruz - arrested in southwest Las Vegas on a parole violation for fraud. Several firearms and possible narcotics were seized when Cruz was arrested
- Selvin Eduardo Zacena-Valdez - arrested by Mexico Federal Authorities at the Tijuana Airport on 11 counts of sexual assault of a child out of Sparks
- Zavier Comminey - arrested in Clark County on a homicide warrant out of Dallas
According to federal prosecutors, STAR combined the efforts of 21 state, local and federal law enforcement agencies. STAR focused on fugitive arrests, gang enforcement and sex offender initiatives, including joint operations to conduct compliance checks on registered sex offenders.
"The ability of agencies in Nevada to come together and work on a common goal was proven during Operation STAR," U.S. Marshal for the District of Nevada Gary Schofield said. "The expertise of the USMS and all the participating agencies sends a clear message to the criminal element that we work together to form the modern posse to bring you to justice."
Federal prosecutors said operations like STAR aim to provide communities with immediate relief from gang-related violence by targeting fugitive gang members in the organization responsible for committing violent crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.