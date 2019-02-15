LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- U.S. Marshals have arrested a fugitive from south Texas in Las Vegas.
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Darian Escobedo, 22, on Thursday.
Escobedo, a documented Blood gang member, was wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for the trafficking of persons and had a warrant from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Authorities found Escobedo at a residence near U.S. 95 and West Ann Road, the release said. He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center pending extradition to Texas.
