LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a man in Las Vegas Monday for attempted murder, kidnapping and sexual assault.
Britt Derrick Lairson, 38, was wanted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for crimes he's accused of committing in 2018, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Lairson was caught by the U.S. Marshals Sex Offender Predator Apprehension Team near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road.
Lairson was taken into custody without incident, the Marshals office said.
The U.S. Marshals Sex Offender Predator Apprehension Team is "comprised of law enforcement officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Nevada Department of Public Safety – Division of Parole and Probation, and the Henderson Police Department."
