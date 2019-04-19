LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials said a U.S. Marshal-led operation that was conducted throughout the state of Nevada resulted in the arrest of 110 people, including Sierra Vista High School teacher Johnathan Cronin.
The operation, called "Operation Silver Star," was conducted from April 8 to 18, the Marshals said in a statement. Of the 110 people who were arrested, many were wanted for numerous felony charges in multiple states and counties.
For the operation, 23 state, local and federal law enforcement agencies partnered together "on a common goal of combating crime and reducing violence in the communities in which they live and serve," the Marshals said.
Silver Star focused on fugitive arrests, gang enforcement and sex offender initiatives. According to the Marshals, there were joint operations to conduct more than 1,000 compliance checks on registered sex offenders.
Cronin was arrested by law enforcement on April 12 and faces four counts of sexual misconduct, four counts of open and gross lewdness and one count of exhibit of obscene material to a minor.
Aside from Cronin, the Marshals made other notable arrests:
- Tyrone Tyler: Arrested in North Las Vegas on conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder with a deadly weapon warrants.
- Christopher Pallotti: Arrested in Nye County for credit card fraud, and he is also a person of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation surrounding the fraud charge.
- Kevin Stubbs: A known Aryan Warrior gang member. He was arrested in Clark County on assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. During his arrest, law enforcement seized two handguns, one AR-15 rifle, a shotgun and various drugs.
- Devin Lascano: Arrested in Reno on charges stemming from a shooting at a Reno nightclub.
- Christian Ochoa: Arrested in Elko on possession charges for meth, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen handgun.
"The ability of law enforcement agencies in Nevada to come together and work on a common goal was again proven during Operation SILVER STAR," U.S. Marshal for the District of Nevada Gary Schofield said. "The District of Nevada U.S. Marshals specifically target violent offenders with active local, state and federal arrest warrants."
Agencies in Nevada that participated in the operation include:
- Boulder City Police Department
- Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
- Bureau of Indian Affairs
- Drug Enforcement Administration
- Elko County Sheriff’s Office
- Elko Police Department
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Henderson Police Department
- Homeland Security Investigations
- Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
- Nevada Attorney General’s Office of Investigations
- Nevada Department of Corrections
- Nevada Gaming Control Board
- Nevada Department of Public Safety – Parole & Probation
- Nevada Department of Public Safety – Highway Patrol
- North Las Vegas City Marshal
- North Las Vegas Police Department
- Nye County Sheriff’s Office
- United States Marshals Service-District of Nevada & Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce
- United States Postal Inspectors
- United States Probation
- West Wendover Police Department
