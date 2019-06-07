LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In an effort to keep families informed of financial fraud scams, the U.S. attorney's office and FBI, along with AARP, will host an interactive telephone town hall June 10.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada and the FBI Las Vegas Division are promoting the Department of Justice's Elder Justice Initiative, they announced in a Friday news release.
The free telephone town hall, which aims to educate Nevada seniors about the latest financial scams, will be live from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 10, the release said.
The Internet Crime Complaint Center was established to provide the public with a reliable, convenient reporting mechanism to submit information to the FBI, the release said. The IC3 aggregates and forwards suspected criminal internet activity to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for possible investigation.
The DOJ Elder Justice Initiative aims to combat elder financial exploitation by expanding efforts to investigate and prosecute financial scams that target seniors; providing education to older adults on how to identify and avoid scams; and promoting greater coordination with law enforcement partners.
To join the free telephone town hall, register here.
Elder fraud complaints may be filed with the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP or online at ftccomplaintassistant.gov or the IC3 at ic3.gov.
