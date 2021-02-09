LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's U.S. Attorney will leave his post at the end of February.
U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich has announced his resignation, effective at 11:59 p.m. on February 28, 2021.
The announcement comes after the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday asked all U.S. Attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump to resign.
Trutanich was sworn into office in January 2019 after unanimous confirmation by the U.S. Senate. He had been serving as the first assistant attorney general and chief of staff at the Office of Nevada’s Attorney General.
In an announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, Trutanich said he felt he was leaving a foundation in place for the office's continued success.
"Over the past two years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has placed a renewed emphasis on prosecuting crimes occurring on Indian reservations and colonies, particularly violence against Native American women," the announcement said.
Trutanich also highlighted his initiatives to prosecute domestic violence offenders who illegally possess firearms, and pandemic-related fraud. he U.S.
The District of Nevada U.S. Attorneys Office encompasses the entire state of Nevada and is one of 94 federal judicial districts. Trutanich recruited and onboarded more than 75 staff and assistant U.S. Attorneys, and established a new in-house training program.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office is now composed of over 120 team members, responsible for conducting federal criminal prosecutions in the District and protecting the interests of the United States by pursuing and defending against claims in civil litigation.
