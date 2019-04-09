LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A deadly crash closed I-11 in both directions early Tuesday morning near the dam bridge.
The northbound lanes were reopened around 9 a.m.
According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a woman had been driving a U-Haul was going the wrong way from Arizona on I-11 for a while, and police were getting calls about her.
After crossing into Nevada from Arizona, the U-Haul hit a UPS truck carrying double trailers just after 3 a.m., NHP said. Both vehicles were fully engulfed.
The U-Haul driver was killed. The driver of the tractor-trailer received non life-threatening injuries.
It was not known what the cargo the woman was hauling in the U-haul.
Environmental cleanup from the accident is expected to take several hours, if not most of the day, due to the amount of fuel and other vehicle fluids, NHP said. Travelers are urged to avoid the area.
About 8 a.m., some northbound traffic was being diverted to the old route over Hoover Dam after the dam got approval from Washington, D.C.
Southbound lanes were likely to remain closed until at least noon or 1 p.m. Tuesday.
