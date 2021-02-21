LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Blood banks are facing a critical shortage of donations due to the pandemic.
On Sunday, Vitalant's blood mobile was stationed at AREA15's west parking lot. All blood donors received a complimentary ticket to the attraction's ElectroRoll, a retro skating rink.
All blood donations were tested for COVID-19 antibodies. They also collected plasma from people who recovered from COVID-19.
They must have been recovered for 28 days, and the donations will be transfused into current COVID-19 patients, which is the only FDA-approved antibody treatment available.
Vitalant's communications manager said there is a critical need for type O blood types.
They only have a two-day supply left of O negative and O positive blood.
"Those are the universal blood types that are specifically needed right now. In the southwest alone, in Southern Nevada, we need 700 blood donors every day to meet the needs of hospital patients. And with the severe weather impact and the pandemic that impacted the blood supply, makes it a greater time than ever to donate blood," she said.
There are three donor centers around the valley, as well as daily blood drives. For more information, visit vitalant.org.
