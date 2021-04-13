LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hundreds of bicycles rolled down the Las Vegas Strip this past weekend, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. A captain with the department posted a picture of the group he estimated at 2,000 cyclists.
At least some of the cyclists were in Las Vegas for what they call a “rideout,” posting social media videos of the ride.
One Uber driver said bikes in larger numbers have become more than just a one weekend issue.
“The big trend that I have noticed recently, both on the Strip and on Fremont on the weekends, are large hordes of bicycles riding down the street … Almost not a weekend goes by that I don’t see a group out there,” said Dan, an Uber driver who asked to be referred to only by his first name.
“I drive the Strip daily. It’s a dangerous place to drive if you are not careful,” Dan said.
Bicyclists are required to obey the same traffic laws as vehicles when operating on a roadway, but Dan claims they don’t.
“Becomes a bit of a nuisance because they take up all the traffic lanes, they ride in between all the cars,” he said.
This past Saturday, LVMPD and City of Las Vegas Marshals said approximately 1,000 bicyclists met at Lorenzi Park, then rode downtown and on the Strip.
Our @LVMPDCCAC cops did an awesome job dealing with yet another unprecedented challenge yesterday...this time being 2k bicyclists that suddenly converged on the #LasVegasStrip. The complexity of police work has no boundaries but #WeGotThis!#LVMPD is #KeepingVegasSafe #OnlyVegas pic.twitter.com/NrGV4h9dop— Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) April 11, 2021
“I had no idea how beautiful Vegas was till I got there. I was not expecting that,” said Alex Rozaati, who came to Vegas from Philadelphia and goes by “Rozaati” on social media. His riding videos have more than 12 million views.
“This is a lifestyle that’s been really growing,” Rozaati said.
Rozaati came to Las Vegas for another “rideout” two weekends ago.
“Las Vegas rideouts are extremely organized. They try to keep the kids safe. They tell the kids to stay on the right side of the road. I think they are the most organized city I’ve been to with rideouts,” Rozaati said.
This past weekend, LVMPD said they provided traffic control for the safety of the bicyclists and the general public, something Dan said he continues to worry about.
“I don’t want to see anybody getting hurt, especially with the kids,” Dan said.
Just like motorists, bicyclists can get tickets or even be arrested for breaking the traffic laws. Metro police said there were no arrests or citations issued by during that biggest ride over the weekend.
