Hikers will soon have two additional trails to explore as Lake Mead National Recreation Area is reopening two of its popular trails.
The Historic Railroad Trail is now open after its third tunnel was closed due to visible deterioration of the timber cribbling, officials said.
Visitors can now hike the full trail from the park to Hoover Dam.
The Federal Highway Administration accessed all five tunnels on the trail and recommended short-term and long-term solutions for visitor safety.
As part of the recommendations, for the short-term, cargo containers have been inserted into tunnels two and three to serve as a portal and to protect visitors from possible falling rocks, according to a news release. Ramps have also been added in and out of the containers, so the trail is still accessible.
The Historic Railroad Trail offers panoramic views of Lake Mead, overlooking the Boulder Basin, as well as opportunities for visitors to see the railroad route that ran from Boulder City to Hoover Dam from 1931 to 1961.
Additionally, on Oct. 1, officials will reopen Goldstrike Canyon and White Rock Canyon/Arizona Hot Spring Canyon.
The two strenuous trails close annually during the hot summer months in the interest of public and employee safety, as temperatures in the canyon can be 10 to 20 degrees warmer, a news release said.
The 5-mile roundtrip hike at Goldstrike Canyon, which leads to a hot springs and the Colorado River, requires rock scrambling and climbing. The area known as White Rock Canyon offers multiple trails that lead to the Arizona Hot Spring. Liberty Bell Arch and the Colorado River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.