LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two teens and two others were targeted by armed robbers in separate incidents on Tuesday morning in east Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Metro police said the first report came in at 6:37 a.m. Two teens were walking in the 3900 block of Alameda Avenue, near Desert Pines High School, when they heard a man's voice and turned around.
The suspect was pointing a gun at the teens. He took a few items from the teen's pockets before jumping into the passenger seat of an older model black Nissan sedan with tinted windows and no license plates, police said.
Minutes later, officers responded to a second report of a robbery at 6:52 a.m. in the area of Pecos Road and Owens Avenue. The victim was walking on the sidewalk when a sedan cut in front of him, police said.
A man exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim. He demanded the victim's belongings and took additional items from the victim's pocket.
Police received a third robbery call at 9:58 a.m. near Bracken Avenue and 17 Street. The victim gave police the same suspect and vehicle description as the two previous incidents, police said.
Police described the suspects as as two black males between the ages of 17 to 19 years old, thin build and black hair. One suspect wore a dark jacket, red shirt and black pants. The second suspect wore a dark blue shirt and red pants.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects is urged to call the LVMPD Northeast Patrol Detectives at 702-828-7355. Call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.
