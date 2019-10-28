LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have been searching for two suspects in an aggressive robbery on Oct. 4.
According to a press release, the suspects went into a business on the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue, near the Las Vegas Strip, at about 8:42 p.m.
Video surveillance shows a victim standing in line when he's suddenly placed into a choke-hold by a man standing behind him in line. A second man searches the victim's pockets and once they take his property, both suspects flee the scene.
They drove off in a red four-door sedan, police said.
The first man is described as 25-30 years old, 6'3" tall and about 260 lbs. The other man is 25-30 years old, 5'7".
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD South Central Area Command Patrol Investigation Section by phone at 702-828-8242.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(1) comment
You always like to leave out the word black when you give the description of the worthless. They look black to me. Are you afraid you are going to be charged with racism? Must be LA drug thugs
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.