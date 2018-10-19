LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said two suspects were arrested Friday morning after they allegedly attempted to break into a local business in the northwest valley.
According to Lt. Jason Johansson with Metro, two suspects broke into an ATV dealership, located on the 3800 block of North Rancho Drive, near Alexander Road, at around 1:53 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and quickly contained the suspects inside the building.
When officers tried to call the suspects out, one of them tried to flee the scene on foot but was taken into custody, Johansson said. The second suspect was taken in a short time later.
Johansson said the suspects are homeless and were attempting to steal tools, not vehicles. Both suspects were booked on charges related to attempted burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.